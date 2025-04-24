Everyone is invited to the LifeCare Spring Fair this Saturday 26 April from 10.30am until 1.30pm.

Come along to the fully accessible community hub on Cheyne Street in Stockbridge to enjoy a wander around the stalls, indulge in some delicious home baking, pick up some new plants or raffle tickets and help support the charity. Teas, coffees and morning rolls will be available from the café.

All entries are free thanks to support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Lifecare 2 Cheyne St, Edinburgh EH4 1JB

Like this: Like Loading...