A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder on Bath Street in Portobello.

Emergency services attended around 6.40pm on Friday, 10 Janaury, 2025, and an 18-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious injuries.

A 17-year-old male, who was previously arrested, has also now been charged.

Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, 14 January.

Detective Inspector Dougal Begg said: “We would like to thank the public for assisting with our enquiries following our earlier appeal into this incident.”

