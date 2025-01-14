Rail operator LNER are having a January sale with lower prices on offer until 20 January.

Rail Sale journeys cover trips to and from various towns and cities, including Edinburgh, Newcastle, Doncaster, York and London. Tickets are available to book, subject to availability, between 14 January and 20 January 2025, for travel Mondays to Thursdays between 21 January and 31 March 2025. Tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel.

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: “This year is set to be a very special one for both LNER and the rail industry. As we celebrate rail’s 200th anniversary, we’re delighted to be able to offer our customers the opportunity to visit destinations along our route, with more discounted tickets available than ever before. Whether that’s exploring the sights of Edinburgh, historic York or the bustling streets of London – now is the perfect chance to book tickets for your next adventure!”

London <> Edinburgh

Standard Class – £26.15

For full terms and conditions visit LNER.co.uk/RailSale

