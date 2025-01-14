Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving in the Saughton Road North area.

Officers are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a Honda Civic speeding at 82mph and overtaking numerous vehicles into oncoming traffic.

Enquiries so far have established the video was uploaded on Monday, 6 January, 2025.

Enquiries to trace the vehicle and identify the driver are ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Constable Alexander Marshall, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “This was an extremely irresponsible and reckless act, not only to be speeding at over 80mph in a 20mph zone, but to also use a mobile phone filming yourself while doing so. Putting the public at risk in such a manner will not be tolerated.”

“We are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the Honda Civic in question, or can help identify the driver, to please contact police on 101, quoting incident 0555 of 14 January, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

