David Gray is looking forward to the visit of Rangers to Easter Road on Sunday after a wholeheartedly positive end to 2024.

Hibs go into the fixture off the back of a five-match unbeaten run – which included four straight wins to end the year picking up 13 points out of the last 15 available, whilst The Gers come into this one off the back of an impressive 3-0 victory in the Old Firm derby.

Speaking ahead of the game Gray said: “It will be a really tough challenge.

“Naturally, with the number of fixtures over the festive period it is always hard to go back-to-back and this is the second week of doing that.

“It will be a good game to look forward to, I think the last place Rangers would want to come to is the inform team in the league, which is ourselves.

“Yes, they are off the back of a fantastic win in the Old Firm, but we need to take the confidence from how we have been playing of late. It will be tough, but if we can play to the best of our ability we know we are a match for anyone.

“We are in a very different place from when we played them last time, but we can’t take that for granted. We know it will be a tough game, but it is one we are very much looking forward to.”

Hibs run of form saw Gray named the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Vodka Manager of the Month for December.

Speaking to Sky Sports after collecting his award, Gray dedicated the award to his players and staff.

“This award is a reflection on all the staff and all the hard work the players have put in, so a massive thank you goes to them from me, personally.

“We have gone through difficult times this season, but this clearly shows the belief we have in the group – it has been a real collective effort.

“We weren’t shying away from it, we had a poor start to the season – but we always believed that we would turn it around.

“The character has been questioned this season, but we have shown our character in spades.

“We have got big results and if you look at the run we have been on, you need to give credit to the players for their performances and believing in what we have been doing.”

