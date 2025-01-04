Members of the public are invited to join Alistair Moffat, MBE, to hear about Writing the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

Mr Moffat is the author of more than 30 best-selling books on Scotland and Scottish history. He is co-chair of the Great Tapestry of Scotland and while it was being made and toured around he was asked to write a guide to the narrative created in the stitches.

Andrew Crummy and his stitchers created the Tapestry and Alistair Moffat then worked to write an accompanying description of it.

Moffat was also instrumental in finding a permanent home for the Tapestry in a purpose built gallery, and wrote a longer history which has now been published.

In this talk at Dovecot he will present an enlightening overview of the historical record.

Afterwards there will be a book signing of the new book The Great Tapestry by Alistair Moffat. Tickets include free entry to the exhibition Stitched: Scotland’s Embroidered Art.

Tickets here.

