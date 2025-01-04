Police are appealing for help to trace 33-year-old Marius Thuemmler who is missing from Leith, Edinburgh.

Marius was visiting relatives in Edinburgh and was due to travel from Leith to Wester Hailes today, however, he did not arrive and as a result police were contacted.

Marius is quite distinctive in that he is 6ft 4 in height, has long dark blond hair, a beard and moustache, and numerous tattoos of various designs on his arms. He is believed to be wearing black jeans, a black hooded top with a t-shirt underneath, and white and green trainers.

Inspector Kenny Robertson, Police Scotland, said: “Marius lives in England and was up visiting relatives over Christmas and New Year. Although he is familiar with Edinburgh, as he doesn’t stay here, he doesn’t have places that he tends to visit regularly.

“We have been checking CCTV and liaising with local bus and taxi companies, as well with as colleagues in British Transport Police, but so far there has been no sightings of him.

“We’d ask anyone who may have seen him, or who knows where he may be to get in touch. We’d also say to Marius to give us a call or return to family. We all want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote incident number 1603 of Saturday, 4 January 2025 when calling.

