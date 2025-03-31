Police in Midlothian are attempting to trace the driver of a car which was involved in a collision with an electric motorcycle on South Street, Dalkeith last night.

The 18-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

The driver of the car left the scene with the vehicle prior to emergency services arriving.

No description of the driver or car has been released.

South Street was closed at Newmills Road to facilitate the investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace the car and driver.”

