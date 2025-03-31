Grant Scott was “delighted” to finish the weekend top of the league heading into the international break.

Hibs were dominant in their 3-0 away win over Motherwell in the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League.

A first half strike from Rosie Livngstone and a goal each from Michaela McAlonie and Kirsty Morrison after the break ensured Scott’s side “I think it was a good performance overall,” Scott told HibsTV.

“I thought we were fairly dominant in the game, we limited Motherwell to a few opportunities.

“It was a bit scrappy at times but it’s another clean sheet. The work the goalkeepers and the backline have been doing this season has been magnificent and really given us a platform to play. I’m delighted with the win.”

Scott praised his side’s well-worked second goal, after great play between Abbie Ferguson and Michaela McAlonie carved open the Motherwell defence – allowing McAlonie to double the Hibees’ lead with her fourth goal of the season fresh of the back of her Scotland Under-23’s call-up earlier in the week.

“I thought it was excellent work from the girls, we sliced through Motherwell there.

“Credit to Abbie, it was her first start for a long time and she was composed enough just to set it up for Micky. It shows what we are capable of when we do it.”

Scott also handed a senior debut to 15-year-old academy star, Jessica Ramsay, off the bench against Motherwell and praised the teenager on both her performance and how she handled the occasion.

“I thought she did really well. She showed a good composure, nice touches, and she didn’t seem overawed by the occasion or the physicality of the opponent.

“She has been doing well with the Under-17s, and she’s trained with us a few times and been in a few match day squads when we’ve not managed to get her on the pitch.

“This is what we are all about, we’re trying to create something here. It’s game-by-game, week-by-week, month-by-month, season-on-season to drag the Academy up to a good standard.

“We are getting there, we’ll hopefully have a pathway right through now, and show that we’re still a progressive club, and we’re back to giving these players an opportunity.”

Ellis Notley admitted that it was important for Hibs to get back to winning ways quickly.

Speaking after the match to Hibs TV, Notley said it was important to secure a positive result and show a strong performance after a disappointing display against Rangers,

“After our performance and result last weekend, we needed to bounce back,” the vice-captain said. “That was my pre-match message to the girls.

“We didn’t perform to our best, but we’ve got over the line and got the three points.”

With a firm eye on our next match following the international break, Notley also suggested the team wouldn’t change their planning structure heading into a match against Hearts on Sunday 13 April.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time at the moment, the next game is an Edinburgh Derby and it’s always one to look forward too.

“Sometimes they come at the wrong time when you’ve got a bit of momentum,” Ellis said as her side face Celtic and Rangers within a seven-day period after the derby.

“But it’ll be a good reset for the girls to either go away with the national squads or have a break.

“The intensity of training is hard. We work hard every day. We look forward to it, but the week we’re in next week is one we’ll be fully focused in for our next game.”

With Hibs winning in the latter stage of the match, 15-year-old Jessica Ramsay came on to make her senior Hibs debut.

With Notley already on the pitch, she was in a particularly unique position to see the midfielder make her professional debut.

“I actually teach her! To have her in with the squad and training with us has been great.

“She’s a credit to herself, her family and the school as well.

“She came on and got stuck right in. She’s got a bright future ahead of her.”

Like this: Like Loading...