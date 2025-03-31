Jack Coghill, of Jack ‘O’Bryan’s Bar and Kitchen in Dunfermline, is the 2025 Scottish Excellence Young Chef of the Year.

He won a Highly Commended recognition in the same category last year, but this year 25-year-old Jack won the title.

He was accompanied by his wife Sarah, his parents, Michelle and Bryan, and other members of the Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s team, when he attended the awards ceremony, held at The Glasgow Hilton.

Jack is a Head Chef with an impressive track record in the kitchen, and is also a pastry chef and chocolatier. Judges considered him to be the most skillful young chef nominated, displaying a high level of passion and commitment to his craft.

Jack said: “I am absolutely delighted to win Scottish Excellence Young Chef of the Year.

“We had a fantastic night with my nearest and dearest here with me to see me pick up this really impressive, and extremely heavy, trophy! It will take pride of place on the bar at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s first thing tomorrow morning.

“Having just missed out on the top award last year, it’s even more satisfying to achieve it this year. Once again, the level of competition was extremely high, and I’d like to send my congratulations to all the winners and those that were nominated. The hospitality sector is a tough, but rewarding sector, that has been through the mill of late. These awards certainly celebrate the very best that it has to offer in Scotland.”

His award of Scottish Excellence Young Chef of the Year was sponsored by well-known potato brand Albert Bartlett who have a collaboration with former Saturday Kitchen host, James Martin.

Jack said: “I have a few good contacts with “Saturday Kitchen”, through my pastry chef mentor and friend, Mark Tilling, who regularly appears on the programme.

“My win is a perfect opportunity to pursue these contacts, with a view to hopefully taking part in the show sometime soon, as a guest chef.”

“That kind of profile is certainly my aim at the moment.

“We’re now getting ready to open our next restaurant which will be really exciting for us all. We would like to thank our existing Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s customers who have wished us well with the new venture, and said that they will be coming along as soon as it opens. We look forward to an extremely busy summer as we continue to develop both Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s, maintaining our excellence there, and bedding in The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack, which will shine a light on the finest fish and seafood.”

An upmarket, Hamptons themed, fish & chip restaurant showcasing the finest Scottish fish and seafood, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack in South Queensferry will provide Jack with yet more opportunity to flex his culinary muscles.

