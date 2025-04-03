First Minister, John Swinney, is visiting New York during Tartan Week. Mr Swinney will arrive in the Big Apple around lunchtime on Friday and will then have business meetings.

He will meet investors such as Quantum Capital who will discuss renewable energy investment opportunities in Scotland with him, and also Halon who are investing £28 million in a Glasgow studio creating 250 jobs.

The First Minister will speak at a Scottish Chambers of Commerce reception to support Scottish businesses looking to do business in the US, and he will host an event with senior executives from financial services companies with the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alastair King.

Alastair King Lord Mayor of the City of London

The First Minister said: “Tartan Week is a remarkable celebration of the global reach of Scottish culture, heritage, innovation, and trade. I am delighted to be travelling to New York for this year’s events so I can help promote Scotland and strengthen our ties with the United States.

“Scotland is one of the best places in the world to do business – that is the clear message I will be taking to the USA today. We saw evidence of that recently with the announcement by visual effects company Halon that it would be investing £28 million to create a studio in Glasgow, creating up to 250 jobs over the next three years.

“As a priority trade partner, we already enjoy strong economic links with the United States, links that reflect broader social and cultural ties developed over many years. It is our largest inward investor and second largest export market, so it is crucial we build on existing relationships to seize future opportunities.

“Doing so will benefit businesses in Scotland and create jobs, while contributing to our economic growth, and the prosperity of our nation.”

Like this: Like Loading...