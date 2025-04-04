The Stellar Monarchs are back in action on Friday night, warm-ups over, and in facing up to the Glasgow Tigers in the first leg of the Scottish cup, the local rivals are first on track of all the Championship clubs.

It could hardly be tougher because Glasgow at the moment are always in the frame when the honours are handed out, and they have a particularly powerful-looking lineup this season. Monarchs also believe they are set for a good season but on opening night, they will have two riders having their first experience of racing in the UK – Swede Jonatan Grahn and Pole Oskar Polis.

Team manager Alex Harkess can’t wait to get started. He said: “There’s a buzz about the team this year I have to say, and also about the two new guys. We have a solid side, we know what our riders can do, we just need them to do it consistently. We are not underestimating the task on Friday but it is up to us.”

Monarchs have an international lineup with only one rider from the UK, in contrast to Tigers whose team is all-English! It’s the first Scottish Cup contest since 2018, Monarchs are the holders and lead 24-16 in a series stretching back to 1951. But it starts level on Friday.

Friday’s match will be Live Streamed for those who cannot attend, details on www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk

FRIDAY’S MATCH:

Friday 4th April: Edinburgh Monarchs v Glasgow Tigers (Scottish Cup 1st leg), Armadale, 7:30pm

STELLAR MONARCHS: Justin Sedgmen, Jonatan Grahn, Kye Thomson, Oskar Polis, Paco Castagna (Capt.), Victor Palovaara, Max James.

ALLIED VEHICLES TIGERS: Chris Harris (Capt.), Ashton Boughen, Dan Thomson, Leon Flint, Kyle Howarth, Freddy Hodder, Max Perry.

The second leg of the Scottish Cup is at Ashfield on Friday 11th April at 7:30pm.

Over the weekend Justin Sedgmen and Paco Castagna represent the Stellar Monarchs in the Championship Pairs at Workington (Saturday, 3pm), then Justin Sedgmen heads for Scunthorpe for Sunday afternoon’s Championship individual at 3pm. It’s the first time these meetings have been staged so early in the season.

The next meeting after Friday’s at Armadale is the National Development League match between Stellar Monarchs Academy and Middlesbrough Tigers on Saturday 12th April at 7pm.

Armadale Stadium

Like this: Like Loading...