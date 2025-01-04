Elite League: Fife Flyers 1, Coventry Blaze 3; Sheffield Steelers 4, Guildford Flames 1; Nottingham Panthers 2, Glasgow Clan 1; Dundee Stars 3, Manchester Storm 4

Fife Flyers outshot Coventry Blaze 35-23 but still ended up on the losing side as the Midlands combine ran lout 3-1 winners at The Fife Ice Arena.

Earlier, Latvian-born goaltender Janis Voris started for the home side with Mat Robson between the pipes at the other end of the ice and it was Brandon Alderson who opened the scoring for Blaze after 4min 6sec.

The English combine were 2-0 ahead after 12min 17sec when Michael Regush netted unassisted but Flyers hit back when Kieran Craig scored after being set up by Lucas Chiodo and Voris. Time: 27min 11sec.

The scoreline stayed the same until 63 seconds from time when Alessio Luciani scored for Blaze.

On Tayside, Alexis D’Aoust scored the game winner for Manchester Storm after 45 minutes for a 4-3 victory over Dundee Stars after the teams were locked at 3-3 after 34 minutes and in Nottingham, Panthers edged Glasgow Clan 2-1 with Zsombar Garat scoring the winner after 31 minutes.

Cole Ully scored from a penalty shot after 33 minutes but the Scots could not find a second to level.

On Sunday, Cardiff Devils entertain Nottingham (16.00), Coventry host Belfast Giants (17.30) and Fife visit Guildford Flames (18.00).

PICTURE: Fife v Coventry from a previous clash. Picture courtesy of the Elite League

