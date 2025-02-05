Fife Flyers owners have stepped down from the operation of Britain’s oldest professional ice hockey club after nearly three decades in charge.

Directors Tom Muir and Jack Wishart have spent almost 30 years at the helm and have invited any interested parties to step forward.

The shock announcement comes with Fife propping up the Elite League table with only eight points from 33 games and a heavy 9-4 defeat at Glasgow Clan on Wednesday night.

The duo said in a statement: “As our era as custodians of this storied club at the heart of Fife draws to a close, we hope you can join us to raise the rafters not only at home games but also with some special club events.”

Since taking over in 1986, the pair said they have had the privilege of having some outstanding players and personalities pull on the clubs jersey.

They added: “We feel now is the time to solidity their place in our history books.”

The jerseys of No 11, Todd Dutiaume, No 12 Steven King will therefore be retired along with the No 17 of Mark Morrison.

And they added: “While there have been many highs and lows over the years, this club and its community and fans has been an important part of our lives for the last three decades and will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

