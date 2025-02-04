A former member of Hibs staff has been appointed chief executive officer of the Glasgow Clan ice hockey team and the Braehead Arena.



Russell Smith has been described as a seasoned leader in the sports and events industry having most recently lead and launched The R&A’s first golf and family entertainment venue Golf It!



He has also been executive director at Doncaster Racecourse and Exhibition Centre and worked for Newcastle Racecourse and he has also held senior positions at Hibernian Football Club and Scottish Rugby Union.



Smith said: “It’s a privilege to come on board as the organisation looks to build on the foundations of what has gone before to establish a competitive team on the ice and a best-in-class venue off the ice.”



Michael O’Rourke, chairman of the organisation, said “Russell is a strong and capable leader. He has a wealth of important experience to deploy as we resolutely continue on our journey to be better on and off the ice at the Braehead Arena.”



Clan were formed in 2010 and play at the Braehead Arena, one of Scotland’s premier events and indoor sports venues.



It was opened in 1999 and boasts a capacity of 5,200 and the arena has played host to some of the biggest acts in the music and entertainment industry.



PICTURE: Braehead before an ice hockey clash between Clan and Belfast Giants. Picture Nigel Duncan