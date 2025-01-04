The Jim Clark Rally in May offers competitors and motorsport fans the longest route in over a decade when it is run over 100 miles.

It was run over 88 miles in 2024 and the Jim Clark Reivers Rally will take place on Sunday, May 25 and it will also enjoy increased mileage this year, taking its total to 60 competitive stage miles.

The traditional rally start is in the heart of Duns Square early on Friday evening and Sunday’s Jim Clark Reivers Rally will again start in Duns Square.

Dan Wright, chairman of the organisers, said: “We are proud to release our outline route for the 2025 Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally and we are confident that it offers one of the most challenging and exciting propositions for many years.

“We wanted to ensure the rally remains progressive and challenging for the competitors and the changes to the route this year can be enjoyed by crews and fans alike.

“The reintroduction of Bothwell for the Friday night loop adds an extra dimension to the opening leg and most competitors will not have done the stage in this way before.

“We have also additional miles on several other stages to give over 100 competitive stage miles for the Jim Clark Rally and 60 for the Reivers making it one of the longest events in over a decade.”

