Organisers of the Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally have announced that the 2021 event, planned for the weekend of 28 – 30 May will not go ahead due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The organising committee of the popular Borders rally has been closely monitoring the pandemic over recent weeks and was well advanced in the planning of the Duns based closed-road rally and set to welcome ten major rally championships.

With the continuing uncertainty surrounding government restrictions, current lockdown legislation and the implications of running a large-scale gathering, the organisers have decided it has become unfeasible to run an event as substantial as the Jim Clark Rally and they have no choice but to cancel this year’s rally.

Dan Wright, Chairman of the Jim Clark Rally, said “Due to the ongoing pandemic and uncertain situation around the country, the organising committee regrets to announce that the 2021 Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally will not go ahead.

“The entire organising team had been working tirelessly to offer another fantastic closed road event in the Scottish Borders and we were very excited to welcome a host of leading rally championships and competitors to the region in May.

“Sadly, it has simply has not been possible to guarantee that the event could go ahead due to the uncertainty over when current lockdown restrictions will end. We have been working closely with Scottish Borders Council, Police Scotland and other stakeholders in recent weeks and a large amount of time, effort and investment have already gone into the planning of the event, which was all set to be another superb rally.

“However to guarantee the health and wellbeing of everyone at this time and the future of the event, we have no choice but to turn our attention to 2022”.

Organisers have pledged to return next year with a rally every bit as exciting as was planned for 2021.

Wright continued: “We are committed to providing competitors, fans and the region’s economy with our landmark motorsport event and will now have a head start to next year’s rally.

“We propose to run over the same weekend at the end of May (27th – 29th May 2022) using an identical format to what we had planned for this year. I’d like personally to thank our sponsor, John Marshall, of Beatson’s Building Supplies for his ongoing support, as well as our championships, loyal competitors and our extensive team of volunteers. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Duns in May 2022.”

