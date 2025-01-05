Shocking numbers of prisoners are dying “needlessly” in Scotland’s crisis-hit jails, it has been claimed, after more than 50 died behind bars in 2024.





Data published by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) shows 53 prisoners died up to December 18 — an increase of 13 on last year’s total of 40 jail deaths.



It takes the overall number of deaths in Scotland’s overcrowded prisons to 422 since 2013.



Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr MSP said the “shocking figures” exposed the SNP’s failure to “get a grip on Scotland’s ever-growing prison crisis”.



He said: “The Scottish Government has known about this catastrophic situation for years and has been told in no uncertain terms how to deal with it.



“Yet still hardly anything has been done and lives continue to be needlessly lost.”



Mr Kerr added: “Hardworking prison officers simply haven’t been supported to tackle rampant violence and drug use in our prisons which puts them and other prisoners at risk.



“SNP ministers are detached from the reality occurring daily in our prisons and must accept their current approach simply isn’t working.”



The news comes as 477 convicts were released early in a desperate bid to ease chronic overcrowding in Scottish jails, where numbers often exceed 8300.



Data shows at least six prisoners took their own lives this year with another seven dying as a result of drug overdose.



There are fears these figures could rise further as the causes of five deaths currently remain “unascertained” and no cause has yet been given for 10 prisoners who died between October and December 18.



Eight deaths involved “untried” prisoners and two were on remand — with three untried and one remand inmate among those who took their own lives.



Privately run Addiewell in West Lothian has recorded the most jail deaths at 11, with eight at Glasgow’s crumbling HMP Barlinnie.



Despite campaigners warning that inmates are most vulnerable immediately after admission analysis shows many are dying within just days and weeks of being incarcerated.



Among them were untried prisoner Edwin Rose, 43, who died the day after being admitted to Loss Moss prison on February 23 and John Gartland, 58, died two days after arriving at Addiewell, while Kevin Malia, 48, an untried inmate at Barlinnie, died on June 6 three days after admission.



Emma Jardine, policy and public affairs adviser with the Howard League penal reform group, warns admission was known to be a time of “increased risk” and said the uncertainty associated with being on remand was an additional stressor.



She added: “The SPS’ new mental health strategy looks very promising on paper but under current prison conditions will be almost impossible to deliver.



“There are very long waiting lists for mental health assessments and interventions. There’s lots of research on the heightened risks for those newly coming into prison — particularly for the first time and for those on remand, who are often faced with the unknown of when they’ll come to trial.”



Data shows 28 of the prisoners who died this year were aged under 50 with the youngest just 17, and 10 were aged over 70.



The Scottish Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has claimed lives of Scottish prisoners are being put at risk by decades of inaction by the Scottish Government.



It published a damning report in July highlighting decades of failures to reduce suicides and end the use of segregation for people struggling with mental health.



The report criticised the “glacial pace of change” in tackling overcrowding, suicides and mental health problems in prisons and said recommendations made 30 years ago have still not been implemented despite ministers agreeing to them.



The SPS says there has been an increase in the number of inmates dying of natural causes, as well as a growing proportion of older people requiring social and palliative care.



According to an SPS report, a “death in custody summit” is planned to “map out pathways” for keeping people well in custody, preventing death and, where appropriate, agree a “minimum standard to allow someone to have a dignified and compassionate death”.



A spokesperson said: “The health and wellbeing of all those in our care is a key priority and we engaged fully with the Independent Review of the Deaths in Prison Custody report, implementing 13 recommendations and four advisory points to date.



“The first stage of the review of ‘Talk to Me’, our suicide prevention strategy, has been initiated and we have also introduced dedicated phone lines into every prison, giving families a direct route to raise concerns about their loved ones, and in turn improve our ability to identify people at risk.”



A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The safe treatment and mental health of all those in custody who are at higher levels of risk and vulnerability than the general population as a whole is a priority for the Scottish Government.



“Scottish Government departments are working with partners to ensure the safety of everyone in custody.”







