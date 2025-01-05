Corstorphine Athletics Club have led the praise for their ultra distance runner Dougie Selman who returned from the world 100k championships in Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore), India, with a bronze medal as part of Team GB.

Selman finished 29th in a massive field 13 places behind fellow Scot Chris Richardson from Aberdeen who was also in the GB and N Ireland line-up.

Runners had to endure heat and humidity which meant the race over 20 laps of a 5k course started at 6am local time.

Corstorphine AC said on social media: “Well done to Dougie Selman for completing the World 100km Championships in 29th place in the men’s race.

“You’ve done us proud.”

Scottish Athletics added: “It was a first GB and NI championships for both Chris and Dougie after years of hard work in our sport and we send our warm congratulations to both and their families, coaches and support teams.”

Japanese runners occupied three of the first four places in the men’s race.

Dougie Selman after winning the Celtic Plate event back in March.

