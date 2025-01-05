Martin Stobbart has become the latest Honorary Member of Musselburgh Windsor FC, recognising outstanding contributions on the coaching side but also as a financial administrator.

Volunteer Martin is pictured receiving his certificate and pin badge from Lawrence Brown, son of Joe Brown who founded the football club in June, 1953.

Martin began his journey in youth football much like any other father – an enthusiastic volunteer for his son’s team beginning in 2005 as a new coach for the under-8’s and is credited with running the team impeccably alongside fellow coaches Mike Broadway and Gary Archibald.

He was introduced to the coaching role by Dougie Hall, a club legend and himself an Honorary Member and former vice-chair, coach, kids school co-ordinator as well as creator of the Club motto ‘Many teams, one club’.

It was, however, in the financial world that Martin’s skills really came into their own.

In 2011 he was elected to the office of General Secretary. A year later he moved into the role of General Club Treasurer, a move deemed crucial to the club’s future as Musselburgh Windsor needed someone who could navigate and present to the Office of Scotland’s Charity Regulator (OSCR) the club accounts. Windsor had

grown rapidly and the financial management of funds needed to be

restructured. Martin spent countless hours reconciling team accounts, recalled president Scott Robertson, even taking a week of annual leave from his full-time job to spend time preparing the

OSCR submission for scrutiny.

In recognition of his dedication, the Club honoured Martin with the highest accolade, the John Murray Shield Award, in season 2011/12.

After the successful submission of club accounts, Martin stood down from the post of Treasurer. However, his commitment to the club remained, and he took up the invitation to become the Club’s financial auditor, thus ensuring the high standards he set remained in place.

His final contribution, some 13 years after joining Musselburgh Windsor, was to review the application to become a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation in 2018. His involvement proved fruitful, as the club’s application was approved, and a new era began.

President Robertson told a full meeting of club members in late December: “We had to radically change our financial structure and systems, prepare and present audited accounts to OSCR and work pretty hard to ensure all the accounts representing every team were closed and moved into one main Club account.

“The task was huge but necessary, and the foundations laid down nearly two decades ago still form the basis for the operation of the club today. Windsor is greatly indebted to Martin for his tireless efforts and is truly worthy of becoming our latest Honorary Member.”’

Martin said: “I was proud to receive my Honorary Membership from Lawrence Brown at the club meeting.

“Since 1953, MWFC has played a huge part in the community, and I am glad to have contributed. Hopefully, MWFC will continue to evolve for many years to come.”

Other Honorary Members include Derek Weir, Dougie Hall, Johnny Brown, Colin Johnston, Lawrence Brown, Tim Olton, Stuart Turnbull and Maurice Wilson (recently deceased).

