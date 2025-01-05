The first planning permission to be passed under the Edinburgh City Council’s newly adopted City Plan 2030 in November 2024 was a Section 50 approval for the Biscuit Factory. This permission will allow the venue to proceed with the organisation of a range of new events in the New Year.

The Biscuit Factory is situated at the former Crawford’s Biscuits on Anderson Place in Leith, and it has announced new and exciting events for 2025.

Fiona Hamilton, Managing Director of the Biscuit Factory, said: “We are so happy to finally be able to move forward with my original plans for the Biscuit Factory. Through our events and bar management the Biscuit Factory has been able to supplement the rents of over 20 local businesses housed inside our walls allowing them to thrive, collaborate and support the Leith community and each other. With the Council’s ruling we are now able to comfortably execute our plans for building accessibility and environmental improvements as well as continuing to offer up a fantastic events space as well as a nice co-working space to enjoy a drink.”

The Biscuit Factory have already started to branch out from purely event hire business by opening the Factory Floor/Café which has been operating since the end of the summer serving up former Biscuit Factory alum, Santu Coffee, and offering a cosy, industrial co-working space on the factory ground floor Monday through Friday from 7am until 3pm.

On Saturday 18 January starting from 11am The Biscuit Factory will host an Open House/Community Day with new neighbours PLATFORM_. The team at the venue will use the occasion to thank all of its customers and clients for their support over the years and as an opportunity for the community to meet the businesses that are housed inside the Biscuit Factory from Walkie Talky Brewing Co. to Fundamental Hair Salon, and Pivot Pole Studio.

PLATFORM_ the management company which is overseeing the new build flats around the Biscuit Factory will be in attendance to answer any questions about the development.

The following week on Saturday, 25 January at 7pm The Biscuit Factory will partner with Planet G Foods and Benriach Distillery for the first ever Alternative Burns Night. Early bird tickets are on sale now at www.biscuitfactory.co.uk/ for £45.00 per person which includes a fully plant-based haggis burger meal, three whisky drinks, poetry readings and Ceilidh dancing until late.

The Biscuit Factory Beverage Festival (BFBF) will return in April 2025. The BFBF’s first year in April 2024 welcomed more than 1,000 guests to sample beer, boutique spirits, fine wines, and quality beverages.

The team plan on building on past success and feature an even more diverse grouping of drinks vendors, additional food options and a series of specialized seminars throughout three sessions on the evening of Friday the 18th of April as well as an afternoon and evening session on Saturday 19 January.

Tickets are now on sale on the Biscuit Factory website for £20.00 which includes access for one for a 3-hour session, a branded festival cup as well as a free drink provided by the Biscuit Factory.

www.biscuitfactory.co.uk

Holly Dobbin, Murray Clarke, Fiona Hamilton and Michael Johnstone. Photo Nathan Hinze

