Hibs came from behind to secure a share of the points with Rangers following a pulsating 90-minutes at a cold and wet Easter Road this afternoon.

Rangers scored twice in the opening 20-minutes and looked as thought they would run riot but Hibs fought back and equalise through two Martin Boyle goals.

Rangers thought they had won it late on before Hibs equalised in dramatic fashion.

David Gray made just the one change to his Hibs team following the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on Thursday as Dwight Gayle replaced Junior Hoilett, who dropped to the bench.

Elie Youan, Mykola Kuharevich and Joe Newell all missed out.

A mistake from Lewis Miller inside his own box, created an early chance for Hamza Igamane before Rocky Bushiri was able to mop up the danger.

However a mistake by Bushiri moments later culminated in Igamane firing home from close range to the delight of the travelling support.

Rangers almost doubled their lead in the 8th minute Bushiri deflected a shot from Nedim Bajrami just wide of the target.

Moments later Igamane managed to find space free inside the Hibs penalty area, but his strike was deflected wide of the target.

At the other end Nicky Cadden sent in a tremendous cross which just evaded Martin Boyle and Gayle.

But Rangers continued to press forward and Nedim Bajrami beat the offside trap but Hibs goalkeeper Jordan Smith did well to save.

Then in the 19th minute Rangers doubled their lead when Igamane headed home a cross from the left.

Nectar Triantis almost pulled one back with a header from a Boyle corner but his effort was deflected over the bar.

Hibs pulled one back in the 31st minute when a Gayle free kick found Lewis Miller. His header was knocked on by Josh Campbell to Bushiri who knocked the ball down to Boyle and the ‘star man’ slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

After a VAR check for offside the goal was given sparking celebrations from three quarters of the stadium.

Vaclav Cerny had a half chance but fired well over the top from 18 yards.

Just before the break Nicky Cadden was harshly shown a yellow card for a sliding challenge on Nico Raskin.

Rangers started the second-half on the front foot and in an early attack Igamane almost scored his hat-trick after more mistakes in the Hibs defence but Smith did well to save his shot.

In the 53rd minute Nathan Moriah-Welsh replaced Kwon in Hibs midfield.

Moments later Hibs were awarded a penalty when Hagi brought down Campbell and Boyle fired the spot-kick straight down the middle to secure a well-deserved equaliser.

Gayle almost gave Hibs the lead with a header from a Chris Cadden cross but Liam Kelly in Rangers goal pulled off a good save.

Kelly then did well to save a powerful strike from Miller then moments later Miller struck the post with a fine header.

But in the 73rd minute Rangers regained the lead and once again it was an error by Moriah-Welsh which surrendered possession.

The Hibs defence were unable to clear and Igamane fired in his third of the day after Vaclav Cerny picked him out with a superb low cross.

Then with eight minutes later Bushiri headed home from another wonderful Nicky Cadden corner from the right.

Two minutes later Robin Propper was shown a yellow card for bringing down Boyle in the edge of the area.

Kelly then did well to hold Nicky Cadden’s effort at goal.

With one minute remaining another Bushiri mistake allowed Igamane a clear run at goal and he should have scored but his effort struck the post.

Four additional minutes were played and in the last minute Boyle won possession in midfield, raced forward and sent a powerful effort inches wide.

Hibs: Smith, Miller, Bushiri, Iredale, C Cadden, Kwon, Triantis, Campbell, N Cadden, Boyle, Gayle.

Substitutes: Bursik, O’Hora, Levitt, Amos, McKirdy, Obita, Moriah-Welsh, Hoilett, Molotnikov.

Rangers: Kelly, Yilmaz, Sterling, Propper, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Bajrami, Hagi, Cerny, Igamane.

Substitutes: Munn, Cortes, Barron, Dessers, Matondo, Nsiala, Dowell, King, Danilo.

