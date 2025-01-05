Gregor Poynton MP has raised urgent concerns in parliament about the growing crisis of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) affecting homes in his Livingston constituency, particularly in Craigshill’s Chestnut Grove.

While repair plans are underway for public buildings and social housing, the MP says that private homeowners are facing significant challenges. Many homeowners, who purchased properties in good faith and relied on surveys from reputable firms, are now dealing with significant losses, with some properties seeing their value slashed by as much as 50%.

In response to these issues, Poynton has reached out to key organisations, including Almond Housing Association, The Scottish Government, and Springfield Properties, urging a coordinated effort to find solutions for those most affected.

“I have written to the relevant authorities to ensure they understand the severity of the situation faced by homeowners in the Livingston constituency. However, it is crucial that this issue is addressed at the appropriate level of government,” said Mr. Poynton. “I have asked the Leader of the House to schedule a debate on this matter in Parliament, but it is clear that this is a devolved issue, and the Scottish Government must now step up with a comprehensive plan to find a workable solution for homeowners in the Livingston constituency and across Scotland.”

Mr Poynton encourages any residents who have been impacted by this issue to reach out for assistance. Homeowners are invited to contact Gregor’s office by email at Gregor.Poynton.MP@Parliament.UK.

He said: “I am committed to continuing the fight for fair treatment and support for all affected residents in Livingston.

“I will keep the community updated on any progress and work tirelessly to ensure this issue is addressed.”

Gregor Poynton MP

