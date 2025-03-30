Police officers in Edinburgh are asking for the public’s help in tracing a 61-year-old man reported missing from Fairmilehead.

George Ritchie was last seen around 10.30pm on Saturday, 29 March, in Margaret Rose Way and concerns are growing for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 6ft 2ins, of heavy build with short, grey hair. It is not known what he is wearing.

Inspector Alison Lawrie said: “We want to make sure George is safe and well. One possibility is that he has gone walking towards the Pentland Hills so we are asking people to look out for him in case he is in the area.

“Another possibility is that George may have headed into the city centre and gone towards the Stockbridge and Granton areas.

“Anyone who has seen George or who knows where he might be is asked to contact police as soon as possible.”

If you can help call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1730 of Sunday, 30 March, 2025.

UPDATE

Police Scotland issued a statement at 7.07pm on Sunday:

“George Ritchie, 61, reported missing in Edinburgh has been traced.”

