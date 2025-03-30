During his visit to the US this week, Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, will meet representatives from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo to sign a Brand Scotland deal.

In Washington on Tuesday the Mr Murray will sign a partnership agreement with the Tattoo at the Ambassador’s Residence in Washington DC. On Wednesday 30 performers from the Tattoo including pipers, drummers, fiddle players and dancers will accompany Mr Murray during his visit, and there will be a performance at the Capitol to mark the beginning of Tartan Week.

The Tattoo Performers will march with the Secretary of State down 6th Avenue in New York as part of the annual Tartan Day parade on Saturday 5 April.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tatto Dancers in Bryant Park before the parade 2023 PHOTO Martin P McAdam

Mr Murray said: “Scotland has an enviable international reputation, with our culture, products and services renowned worldwide. This partnership with The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – one of Scotland’s most iconic cultural institutions – will help us champion Brand Scotland across the world.

“Kickstarting growth is the key to delivering the government’s Plan For Change, and selling Scotland to the world will deliver that. This Tartan Week we will be celebrating Scottish culture and seeking new opportunities for growth. I can think of no better way to start than with a performance by the Tattoo in front of an iconic building.”

Following meetings with political leaders in Washington, the Secretary of State will travel to New York to meet with businesses interested in investing in Scotland, with a particular focus on the life sciences, financial services and energy sectors. He will host a UK Government reception at Diageo’s World Trade Centre HQ, see a performance from the Edinburgh fringe, visit the New York Stock Exchange, and lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial.

New Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray MP in his Edinburgh Office at Queen Elizabeth House PHOTO Alan Simpson

Jason Barrett, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we are delighted to partner with Brand Scotland to bring the very best of Scotland to the USA for Tartan Week. Showcasing Scottish heritage on the global stage is at the heart of the Tattoo, and we are thrilled to inspire audiences while promoting Scotland not just in the USA, but around the world.”

The Tattoo will go on to support Brand Scotland trade missions in Japan and Australia later in the year.

The UK Government said that Brand Scotland is intended to support securing Scotland’s economic future through international promotion of Scotland’s businesses, culture and investment opportunities to deliver high-quality jobs and financial security for working people as part of the government’s Plan For Change.

NYC Tartan Day Parade 2023

Like this: Like Loading...