Members and visitors to Whitehouse and Grange Bowling Club will benefit in the new season from ramped access for wheelchair users.
The improvement comes thanks to a Community Grant from City of Edinburgh Council.
At the same time life has been made easier for volunteers like secretary Stephen Fox, pictured, and charged with putting out bins for collection on Hope Terrace!
Evergreen sports journalist. Previously published in many publications around the world. Send me your local sports stories. billlothian1008@gmail.com