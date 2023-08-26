A quick look at the cinch Premiership table shows that Hibs have slipped to the bottom of the pile after their 3-2 home reverse to Livingston, not where they want to be.

The Easter Road men, beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa on Wednesday in the UEFA Europa Conference League in Edinburgh, failed to shake off that hangover.

Livingston were ahead early and went 3-1 in front late on before Hibs pulled one back but their domestic record so far this term makes for grim reading.

A 3-2 defeat to St Mirren on Matchday One was followed by a 2-1 reverse at Motherwell and now this. The goals against tally reads eight and goals for five.

Lee Johnson’s men got off to a bad start when Jordan Obita turned a James Pentice ball into his own net after eight minutes but Martin Boyle levelled in the 61st minute.

A defensive mistake allowed Bruce Anderson to net with a header two minutes later, a massive blow to home hopes, and Mo Sangare scored with a volley into the bottom corner to secure the third after 75 minutes. Josh Campbell scored in the final four minutes but it was not enough.

The match stats reveal that Hibs had 66 per cent of possession against 34 per cent from the visitors and they had 13 shots against eight but these are worrying times at Easter Road.

