In his 30th year on the Fringe, Mervyn Stutter has announced his Spirit of the Fringe Awards – the MERVs – chosen from all the genres who have performed here.

This year’s winners are Horizon Showcase: Birthmarked, Ian Stone Will Make It Better, Death Suits You, N.Ormes, Goodbye Uncle Fudgey, Al Porter: A Work in Progress, A Migrant’s Son, and Yes-Ya-Yebo!

There was outstanding new music from the gig theatre show which has rocked the Fringe, Horizon Showcase: Birthmarked.

Performed by Brook Tate and his band of five, this pick of the Fringe depicts the narrative of a young Jehovah’s Witness who comes to terms with his sexuality and finds his feet (and high heels…) on the stage.

The provocative, dysfunctional and tender winners N.Ormes pushes the limits of gender norms, through jaw-dropping acrobatics. Skilfully combining acrobatics and dance, this show follows two protagonists and their relationship, navigating between complicity and power struggles.

Yes-Ya-Yebo! rounds out the list of well-deserved winners in a celebration of the 12 official languages of South Africa, all explored through the medium of song and dance, from traditional folk songs and dances such as The Click Song and Kwela-Kwela to modern songs sprinkled with that township vibe!

