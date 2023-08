The Big Beach Busk is a music and performance event which takes place on the last Saturday in August in Portobello.

Apart from the interruption of the pandemic it has been held each year since 2010 as a way of allowing Edinburgh buskers to have a space to play when the city centre streets are squeezed by Festival crowds.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Edinburgh Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

26/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Big Beach Busk Portobello Beach.

Like this: Like Loading...