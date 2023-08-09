The RNLI will be teaching free Swim Safe sessions at Portobello Beach on 9 September 2023 for children aged 7-14 years old.

Swim Safe is a free, fun outdoor swimming session that teaches young people how to be safe in and around open water. Taking part in a practical session can improve swimming ability and confidence in the water.

The sessions equips children with vital skills that could save their lives, this knowledge then helps reduce the number of incidents in the water. The hour-long sessions are designed for young people who can already swim 25 metres in a pool.

Around 7,010 children were helped to safety by RNLI lifeguards during the summer months last year which is an increase of 600 on the year before. The charity’s lifeguards saved the lives of 25 children in the UK and Ireland.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, Iona Hamilton said: “The free Swim Safe sessions are a great opportunity for children to learn about keeping safe in and around the water during the summer holidays.

“By educating them about water safety from a young age, together we can reduce the number of incidents involving open water.”

The RNLI’s key water safety advice for 7-14 year-olds is:

Stop and think – Always swim in a safe place

Stay together – Always swim with an adult, younger children should always be within arms reach

Float – If you find yourself in trouble in the water, float on your back like a starfish

Call 999/112 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard

Like this: Like Loading...