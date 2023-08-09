Festival of Politics

The Festival of Politics begins at The Scottish Parliament on Wednesday for just three days. It kicked off with a reception held at Holyrood on Tuesday when entertainment was provided by the independent dance school, Nikkan Dance Academy which is based in Slateford.

The band DOPESICKFLY also entertained the invited audience and will be back in the parliament to play at 12.25 and 2.30pm/

The Festival begins at 11am with a conversation with musician Dame Evelyn Glenn OBE.

Below the dancers pose after their performance with L-R behind Martin Whitfield MSP, Consul-General of India, Bijay Selvaraj, Foysol Choudhury, MBE, MSP and Cllr Marie-Clair Munro.

The full programme is here and ticket prices are very reasonably priced:

Broomhouse Street Party

Space @ The Broomhouse Hub received half a million pounds from Foundation Scotland which helped develop the state of the art Broomhouse Hub. This investment has transformed the lives of hundreds living in South West Edinburgh. Come along to the Street Party to meet with key people from the charity and from Foundation Scotland, volunteers, and local people from all generations who benefit from this incredible support.

The frontline charity has recently tripled their staff capacity and doubled the reach of their vital support services post-pandemic. The charity cites the development of their multi-purpose community hub as the catalyst for this expansion. Foundation Scotland’s social investment played a pivotal role in this development.

The party takes place on Thursday 10 August with involvement from Space, The Big Project, B healthy together, St David’s Broomhouse Church and Community One Stop Shop from noon to 4pm.

The Broomhouse Street Party is an annual event and this year it is back bigger and better than ever before with free activities, food, stalls and events for all generations. Taking place throughout the indoor and outdoor areas of the fabulous Broomhouse Hub, organisers have closed off the road with celebrations spilling over to the St David’s church grounds.

Free food is available all day, including firm summer favourites like burgers and hot dogs and our Outta Space Pizza team will have two stands set up dishing up tasty pizzas as well on both sites. Everyone will be given food vouchers to redeem on entry to the Street Party, with ice cream vouchers available for the wee ones

Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal

It is five years since The City of Edinburgh Council signed the City Region Deal with all other local authorities in the area, The Scottish Government and the UK Government.

Here is a video offering a five year report:

John Kerry

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry will speak at an event at the Signet Library on 24 August. The event will be by invitation only but will be live streamed.

Mr Kerry is an American attorney, politician and diplomat. He will make a keynote address on an issue of global concern.

he event will launch an annual joint series of ‘Scottish Global Dialogues’ with Beyond Borders, to feature guests of international standing, held each year in the height of the Edinburgh Festivals. The series aims to promote non-partisan debate on international relations and global politics, in the interests of advancing citizenship and cultural exchange. The series is supported by the Scottish Council for Global Affairs.

In January 2021, Kerry assumed a full-time position in President Biden’s administration serving as a Special Envoy for Climate.

Our August issue

Our August newspaper is on the streets now and we hope you like it.

Our cover story is about Rachel, with a strapline to our exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

And inside we have a feature from George Mair who is writing for us for the first time this month – and loads of sport from both Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

If you would like to receive a copy just a wee bit ahead of everyone else then please subscribe by clicking on the image below. (And do read about Rachel and the Barbie story here)

