Balfour+Manson has strengthened its property team with the arrival of a new Associate and Solicitor.

Kirstyn Logan has joined the team, from Drummond Miller, as an Associate. She is an experienced property law professional who has also worked for McEwan Fraser, Gilson Gray and Clancy Hendrie Legal – and is well-known for the friendly and efficient service she provides to clients.

Adeeb Mostafa has also joined the Balfour+Manson property team, as a Solicitor. He arrived from McEwan Fraser last month after previously completing his traineeship at Thorntons. In addition to his total professionalism, Adeeb is highly regarded for providing a personal touch, and a willingness to go the extra mile for clients.

Ken Robertson, a Partner at Balfour+Manson who heads up the property team, said: “We’re delighted to have Kirstyn and Adeeb on board. Both of them are excellent lawyers, but also very well-regarded for providing excellent and friendly customer service.

“They have both settled well into the team at Balfour+Manson and we look forward to supporting clients old and new with our enhanced and very personable team.”

Balfour+Manson LLPKirstyn Logan Adeeb Al MostafaPicture Phil Wilkinson

