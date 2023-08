After finals day at Murrayfield the new champions have been announced.

L-R Morag MacPherson (ladies B champion), Norma Richmond (senior ladies champion), Harry Hawthorn (junior boys champion), Debbie Hay-Smith (ladies champion), Archie Wyatt (men’s champion), Peter Andrews (senior men’s champion), Susan Stephen (ladies bronze champion) and Jim Anderson (men’s B champion).

· Photographed separately as the final was played on a different day is girls champion Lucy Fraser with the Gerard Cup.

Lucy Fraser Murrayfield girls golf champion

