K-pop and Greek tragedy come together in Trojan Women by the National Changgeuk Company of Korea.

Trojan Women features original music by K-pop producer and Parasite and Squid Game composer Jung Jae–il, in collaboration with renowned pansori master Ahn Sook-sun.

Trojan Women blends Greek tragedy and pansori, an ancient Korean form of musical storytelling, from the National Changgeuk Company of Korea and visionary Singaporean director Ong Keng Sen.

Set after the sacking of Troy, Trojan Women sweeps audiences up in the heartbreak and determination of the city’s female survivors, in a portrait of community over chaos.

Brought to life by over 25 singers, actors and musicians, the original music was created by K-pop producer and Parasite and Squid Game composer Jung Jae-il in collaboration with renowned pansori master Ahn Sook-sun.

Tickets here for limited run from 9 to 11 August.

PHOTO Brian Anderson

PHOTO Brian Anderson

PHOTO Brian Anderson

PHOTO Brian Anderson

PHOTO Brian Anderson

PHOTO Brian Anderson

PHOTO Brian Anderson

PHOTO Brian Anderson

PHOTO Brian Anderson

PHOTO Brian Anderson

PHOTO Brian Anderson

