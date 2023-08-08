Scotland is currently staging the biggest cycling event in history, the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, mainly in Glasgow, and one Lothian MSP wants to ensure his constituents benefit from them.

Until 13 August 2023, the city will have welcomed thousands of amateur and elite cyclists from more than 120 countries to compete at the highest level in 13 different cycling disciplines. The event is convened as a collaboration between UCI, The Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council, UK Sport, British Cycling, Glasgow Life and VisitScotland.

The World Championship has drawn people from across the sporting landscape to Glasgow, including key national and international decision-makers. Scotland’s Shadow Minister for Culture Foysol Choudhury MSP, who was among the figures who attended. Mr Choudhury said that championships as such are an excellent opportunity to get more people into sports and showcase all that Scotland has to offer to the world.

He said: “With our fantastic landscape and cities as backdrops for the event, it’s been great to show the world exactly why so many of us are proud to call Scotland our home.

“Not only that, but it’s really helped to encourage sport, amongst young people and adults alike.

“We not only have breath-taking scenery if you want to cycle outdoors, but we also have excellent velodromes for indoor cycling.

“This is a great opportunity to embrace active travel as part of a healthy lifestyle and start cycling again – I know I’ve definitely been inspired to get back into the habit!”

As part of the build-up to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, an £8 million Cycling Facilities Fund has been jointly invested by The Scottish Government and sportscotland to support cycling communities and club facilities across Scotland.

Mr Choudhury noted the importance of this investment. He said: “To encourage active travel and sport, we need to make sure that everybody has access to the equipment and facilities needed to participate.

“That’s why funding to community and club facilities is so important.

“I would like to congratulate two projects from West Lothian – Balbardie Park Pump Track and West Lothian Cycle Circuit, Linlithgow – who have received awards of £45,433 and £636,011, respectively.

“I hope that my constituents can make use of the benefits that these funds can bring.

“Let’s all get inspired by the Championships this summer and join in to feel the Power Of The Bike.”

PHOTO © 2023 Martin McAdam

