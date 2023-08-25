Hibs must banish their 5-0 midweek defeat by Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off from their memory and focus on the visit of Livingston to Easter Road on Saturday (15.00).

Former Scottish international goalkeeper David Marshall said all the players are disappointed at the big home defeat by Villa, one of the favourites for the Conference League title.

Marshall told Hibs official website that the squad had high expectations going into the game but added: “We are disappointed that we could not give a better account of ourselves.”

Fans will look for a lift after the midweek jolt and it’s another quick turnaround for the Easter Road men who are desperate to collect their first league points of the domestic season.

Dylan Levitt is out with an ankle injury while Hibs official website says Harry McKirdy, Chris Cadden and Jojo Wallacott are all long-term absentees.

Rocky Bushiri (pictured), who missed the first two games through suspension, is available to return if requested.

Livingston are tenth in the cinch Premiership with one point from their opening two games having drawn with Aberdeen on Matchday One. The Lions lost 4-0 at Rangers last week.

David Martindale’s team are in the quarter-finals of the league cup after a 2-0 win over Ayr United last weekend and looking back, Hibs beat Livingston twice last season and lost once.

The last meeting between the pair was on Christmas Eve when Hibs won 4-0 and a similar scoreline would lift spirits ahead of the club’s return leg in Birmingham next week.

