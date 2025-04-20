Almost 700 people have been prosecuted over road traffic offences involving electric scooters in the last four years, new figures show.



Data shows that 664 people have faced court over incidents involving e-scooters since 2020/2021 despite the machines being illegal to ride on any public road or pavement in Scotland.



Critics blamed the SNP’s “soft touch justice” for the surging numbers flouting the law by openly riding e-scooters, and have called for a crackdown.



Data obtained under Freedom of Information from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) underlines the scale of the menace posed by the illegal use of e-scooters across the country.



The majority of prosecutions were reported in the three years between 2021-22 (231), 2022-23 (192) and 2023-24 (205). Underlining the sharp rise, there were only 36 prosecutions in 2020-21.



Two people were prosecuted under the specific charge of “dangerous driving”, where an accident or injury was caused, with one in 2021-22 and the other in 2023-24.



COPFS say the data may include a number of charges where the e-scooter was not the cause of the offence, such as where “someone driving a car collides into and injures someone riding an e-scooter”.



Although e-scooters are banned from public places, they have become a common sight in towns and cities, with unregulated riders of all ages, including children, sparking safety concerns.



Scottish Conservative shadow minister for community safety Sharon Dowey MSP said the figures exposed how the illegal use of e-scooters has soared



Ms Dowey said: “Soft-touch SNP ministers cannot turn a blind eye to this activity which is becoming increasingly responsible for a spate of serious incidents.



“Ministers must show some common sense and ensure Police Scotland have the resources to crack down on these potentially dangerous vehicles and punish those who use them recklessly.”



Christine Jardine, Scottish Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, said: “E-scooters have seen a boom in popularity in the last few years and unfortunately that means we are also seeing more and more examples of dangerous incidents involving them.



“We need to see the police focus on tackling antisocial behaviour and dangerous driving involving these scooters and rapid e-bikes because people are worried about the risk of serious accidents.”



Police Scotland is under pressure to crack down on scooter louts who cause misery to pedestrians and road users, by emulating forces south of the border and adopting a “seize on sight” policy.



UK forces such as Derbyshire, Hampshire & Isle of Wight and South Yorkshire are confiscating e-scooters “immediately” to reduce numbers of the potentially lethal machines blighting communities.



The “seize first” approach means e-scooters are being confiscated without warnings for first offences to combat anti-social behaviour and crime. Hundreds have been sent to the crusher.



In addition to anti-social behaviour, there has also been a rise in the vehicles being used to commit serious crimes, and collisions involving serious injuries.



Police Scotland has been criticised for failing to enforce the law that says e-scooters can only be ridden legally on private land with the owner’s consent and bans them from public roads and areas.



The AA motoring organisation says police forces across the UK are being “challenged by lawless e-scooter riders” they say threaten the safety of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians due to riders speeding and drug driving, as well as ignoring road signs and traffic lights.



They say weak law enforcement only serves to emboldens riders.



Spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “The rampant illegal use of e-scooters stems partly from ignorance of the law and partly from the perception that there is little chance of being collared.



“Much of the latter is down to police resourcing and therefore traces much of the blame back to the financing from government. More cops in cars would help tackle a number of persistent, illegal and dangerous behaviours that need a strong message that they won’t be tolerated.



“Other police forces around the UK are stretched with resourcing and approach the menace of illegal e-scooters by launching targeted blitzes of problem areas.



“As well as confiscating the e-scooters and therefore denying riders the ability to offend, it sends a clear message as to what is allowed and what isn’t.”



A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “E-scooters are illegal on public roads, pavements and other public places.



“Current legislation means they are an unauthorised vehicle and cannot be insured.



“They can only be used lawfully on private land with permission from the landowner. Their illegal use can impact local communities and anyone with concerns should contact us so a proportionate policing response can be provided.



“Anyone purchasing an e-scooter has a responsibility to be aware of the law and the implications of using one in a public place.



“Enforcement action includes having your e-scooter seized and you may be fined.”

Photo by Markus Spiske on Pexels.com

Photo by Markus Spiske on Pexels.com







