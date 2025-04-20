Police Scotland are looking for artists and local community groups to assist with the Calder Road Graffiti Project.
The project, which is aimed at improving feeling of safety in the area for locals, has progressed this week.
A mural with a video game vibe has been created through funding from @Edinburgh_Council and @communityalcoholpartnerships, working with students from @edinburghcoll.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ”Thanks to the excellent art work from @calumcarr @mmickyywho and @iamant1 .
“We are looking for more artists and local community groups, youth and adult, to be involved.
“If interested please email EdinburghCPT@scotland.police.uk
