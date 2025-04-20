“Thanks for the likes and shares.”

Police are appealing for information to help trace Selim El-Syed missing from Edinburgh.

He was last seen around 7pm last night Saturday, 19 April, 2025 in East Hermitage Place.

He is 5’4” with black receding hair and of medium build and usually wears a green scarf on his head.

Inspector Richard Homewood said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Selim and want to trace him as soon as possible.

“He is known to travel to Peebles and Perth.

“Anyone who knows where he is should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3312 of 19 April, 2025.”

