Detectives are appealing for information following a hit and run in Dalkeith on Sunday, 30 March, 2025.

Around 9.55pm police received a report of a crash involving an the rider of an electric motorcycle and the driver of a car on South Street.

The car, described as a silver estate, left the scene prior to emergency services arriving.

The 18-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

South Street was closed to allow for investigations to be carried out and has since re-opened.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “Extensive enquiries into this incident are ongoing including speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV.

“We know from enquiries that a member of the public may have witnessed the crash and that a small white hatchback car was also seen passing shortly after the crash. I would ask them both to contact officers as they may have information which could assist us.

“I would also appeal for anyone else who witnessed the crash, who may have dash-cam footage which could assist or who saw a car matching this description in the area around the time and who have not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3402 of 30 March, 2025.

