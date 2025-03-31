From can-cans to cowboy boots, dying swans to Barry and Frida “doing it”, there’s music, drama and laughter galore on Edinburgh’s stage this month. What will you see?

Hype. I’ve never been one to buy into it. When a production tries that hard, there’s usually a reason for it and it’s never a good one. That said, the art of marketing is all one big mind-game, create a collective buzz, draw folk in, then let herd-mentality do the rest. Yes, few like to be the odd one out in their particular peer group.

It’s like seeing a musical or theatre production advertised on the telly. Think about it, it doesn’t happen very often. When it does, it might raise the profile of the production concerned but normally, such a move is the last resort of a producer and while it might be exciting to see your favourite show promoted on the box, it should also tell you all you need to know about ticket sales.

There are exceptions of course and the news that the Royal Lyceum has snagged the only Scottish dates of Suzie Miller’s acclaimed Olivier Award-winning one-woman play, Prima Facie has me excited. That Judy Comer is reprising her Oliver and Tony-Award winning performance for a limited national tour of the piece is the icing on the cake.

For those unfamiliar with the piece, the buzz surrounding it since it premiered in 2019 at The Stables Theatre, Sydney, Australia, before going on to take the West End and Broadway by storm has been monumental. In the legal drama, emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game as Tessa, a brilliant young barrister who has battled her way up from her working class origins to be at the top of her game, defending, cross-examining and winning until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof, and morals diverge.