Any property owner seeking to improve or alter their home or commercial premises, must have the correct consents. This begins with a planning application and usually progresses all the way to a completion certificate. Some of the applications for purpose built student accommodation have been referred to the government Reporter after refusal by the council. Alterations to some buildings may also need listed building consent which is dealt with simultaneously.

There is a class of alterations which are considered “permitted developments” and will not need any planning permission. There is more guidance here.

George Street and Frederick Street

The property at 38 to 40 Frederick Street and the A-listed premises at 71 George Street owned by RRH Investments have been vacant for some time. The two properties are to be altered to combine the commercial units into one space. The plans include external alterations to the entrance and to windows.

This is where the Nationwide Building Society used to be (and before them the occupiers were Scottish Amicable) with an entrance on the corner, and the premises on Frederick Street used to be a Post Office. The developers intend to create a “premium commercial unit on the prominent corner site”.

The description of the B-listed former Post Office is that “The facade is made from a pink polished ashlar sandstone with polished Peterhead granite piers dividing up the ground level frontage of the 3-bay post office with timber pilasters dividing up windows and a secondary set-back panelled door to right; 2-leaf panelled door giving access to upper floors to right”. It is the property which has two large post boxes in front and a hotel above.

The floors above the ground floor site at 71 George Street are occupied by the RÌGH RESIDENCES apart hotels, and above ground floor at 38-40 Frederick street is the Frederick House Hotel.

The two basement areas underneath are separate. The basement underneath 71 George Street is part of the hotel above, but the basement at 38-40 George Street will be part of the new larger commercial unit to be created.

The existing use class of both sets of premises is 1A which could allow the space to become a restaurant.

Gorgie Road

At 93-101 Gorgie Road an application has been made to demolish the existing building and replace it with 28 serviced apartments – for holiday lets.

This is a private hire company office at present with offices and a warehouse/garage space. The railway line lies to the rear of the property.

