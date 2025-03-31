A crash took place on Monday morning on Hanover Street, where a transporter, which had been carrying a dumper truck, ran into the Boston Bar.

An eye-witness said the lorry jack-knifed and crossed the pavement, striking the railings and demolishing the relatively new Boston Bar sign. It appears that the dump truck had already been offloaded before the incident happened.

No-one was injured but a man has been charged in relation to the incident. (Although the police statement says the crash happened at 10.25am, our photos were taken just after 10am.)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25am on Monday, 31 March, 2025, we received a report of a lorry having earlier collided with a building on Hanover Street in Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and there were no reports of injuries.

“The 62-year-old male driver of the lorry was charged and will be reported in connection with a road traffic offence.”

The dump truck was later loaded onto another transporter and removed from the scene.

