The swim school, Puddle Ducks, is making a splash with the launch of its lessons in Edinburgh.

Launching at Nuffield Health New Mart Road and Nuffield Health Edinburgh Fountain Park, local children will be able access Puddle Ducks’ child-led programme on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays.

Owner of Puddle Ducks Edinburgh Ellie Cawdell, recognised an opportunity to expand her existing business into Scotland. Ellie, who also runs successful Puddle Ducks franchises in York and Cambridge commented: “Edinburgh is such a beautiful, family friendly city, I wanted to be able to offer the Puddle Ducks programme to families across this amazing location.

“Our swimming lessons are well loved in York and Cambridge, and I wanted to bring this to Edinburgh. I’m excited to welcome lots of local families through our doors.”

With plans to expand into more pools in the area, Ellie is hoping her business will become part of the local community and has hired two swim teachers from the area. Libby and Isla, both from Edinburgh will be leading the classes and are excited to see the children develop and thrive in the water.

Libby said: “Being from the local area myself, it’s really exciting to see such a recognised, well established and much-loved brand arriving in our community. I’m delighted to join the team and provide the life-saving skill of swimming to local children; it’s such an honour!.”

Founded in 2002, Puddle Ducks is a multi-award-winning baby and child swimming school and the only 100% child-led swim school in the UK, offering classes for children up to 10 years of age. All teachers are STA qualified.

Puddle Ducks Edinburgh is looking for more pools across the area to run classes, as well as having upcoming opportunities for more teachers and assistants to join their growing team.

https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/edinburgh

