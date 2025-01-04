Central defender, Jamie McCart, is a Hearts player after signing from Rotherham on an undisclosed fee.

McCart came through the youth system at Celtic before loan spells at inverness Caledonian thistle, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic ahead of a permanent move to Inverness.

He then switched to McDiarmid Park and was part of the St Johnstone squad which beat Livingston and Hibs in the League Cup and Scottish Cup Finals respectively.

McCart signed for Rotherham in 2022 and spent part of the 22/23 campaign on loan at Leyton Orient, helping them to the League Two title.

The 27-year-old then went on loan to Barnsley and this season he has been a regular for Rotherham who are in Football League One.

Neil Critchley, Hearts’ head coach, said: “We feel we are recruiting Jamie at a good stage of his career. He has shown a real appetite to join us and we are confident his presence and leadership will help to improve us.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Aidan Denholm has returned to Tynecastle from his loan spell at Ross County after making 17 appearances.

The young player received an injury as County beat Dundee in December and will enter rehab at Gorgie.

Moving on is midfielder Callum Sandilands who has joined Montrose on loan until the end of the season but one player leaving is Columbian player Andres Salazar who returned to his parent club, Atletico National, before Sunday’s win over Motherwell after only playing one game for the Gorgie club.

The 21-year-old has failed to make an impact and Critchley said: “We can’t guarantee him the game time he wanted.”

Another player who could be leaving is Aussie defender Kye Rowles who has been linked with a move to America in a deal worth £600k and skipper, Lawrence Shankland, is likely to be sidelined for a few weeks because of a calf strain.

PICTURE: Lawrence Shankland in action but now sidelined for several weeks after a calf strain. Picture Thomas Brown

