Hibs defender, Jack Iredale is looking forward to tomorrow’s clash with Aberdeen and sees it as a good opportunity to climb the table.

Hibs are currently enjoying an unbeaten run of form – stretching back nine games to mid-December.

Aberdeen are without a win in their last 13 league matches.

Despite the team’s conflicting performances of late, Iredale is expecting an extremely tough game.

He said: 2Momentum is a really key thing in football. We have managed to get ourselves into a much better place after our slow start. But we know how quickly things can change because we did it ourselves.

“We were in that position earlier, Aberdeen are obviously a lot higher in the table than we were – but we have shown how quickly things can turn.

“We are taking it one game at a time and just trying to climb the table place-by-place and take things from there.”

After a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign, Hibs have improved steadily in recent months and Iredale sites the 3-3 draw with Aberdeen at Easter Road back in November as a key turning point.

“I felt like we were so close to turning a corner, but it didn’t quite work out for us. That 3-3 game was such a crazy game – it felt like a win even though it was only a last-minute equaliser. The way Rocky’s goal went in and Nicky Cadden’s freekick in added time, that gave us confidence and after that, things began to fall for us.

“The hard work that we had been putting in before has started to be rewarded since. The mental side of the game is massive as well, we have been trying to take that concentration from that first minute to the very last minute.

“At the start of the season, boys were making silly mistakes and we were getting punished for it as a team. We’ve wiped a lot more of those out, and now, with the quality we have in the team – we are getting our rewards.

“We can start looking up now and chasing those teams ahead of us – rather than looking around or below us.”

