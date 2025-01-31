Hibs head coach David Gray will have the same matchday squad available to him this weekend as drew with Ross County in Dingwall last Saturday.

Gray also revealed that new signing Alasana Manneh will not be in the squad to face Aberdeen at Easter Road tomorrow.

He told Hibs TV: “It’ll be a similar squad. The longer-term injuries of Marvin (Ekpiteta), Joe (Newell), and Elie (Youan), still won’t make the squad, but everyone else is fit and healthy.

“Kieron Bowie and Myko (Kuharevich) have had a full week’s training too, which helps them as they come back.

“We’ve obviously signed Alasana Manneh, but he won’t be available. We’re waiting on his visa and international clearance, which could be done today or Monday, it’s just the admin side on that, but we look forward to adding him into the group next week.”

David Gray anticipates a tough test tomorrow despite opponents Aberdeen’s recent form of no wins in their last 13 league games – a run which stretches back to 23 November, 2024.

Despite that, though, their terrific start to the season winning 10 from their first 11 sees them sit five points and two places ahead of Hibs.

Gray added: “The players are well aware of the fact that Aberdeen are a very good side.

“They’re going through a difficult period at the moment, but you know how good they are when you think about how they started the season and the fact they’ve added players to their squad.

“Whatever XI they put out on the pitch will be a tough side, but we also know that whatever XI we put out will be a real strong side, and our options off the bench will make us even stronger.

“We know it’ll be a tough test, though, and a difficult game. We’re in a position of wanting to keep this momentum going, to start on the front foot, and play how we’ve been playing recently.

“This is a game the players are looking forward to and it’s an opportunity to get three points at home; that’s the full focus.”

