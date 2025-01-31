The exhibition continues until 19 April 2025 and featured works by Pierre Bonnard, Hayley Barker, Andrew Cranston, Michael Clarence, Helena Foster, Nick Goss, Chantal Joffe, Aubrey Levinthal, Sophia Loeb, Shota Nakamura,
Lorna Robertson and Phoebe Unwin, with sculpture by Joel Tomlin.

If you do manage along to the gallery on Saturday however they offer coffee from Artisan Roast and Bloody Marys by X MUSE vodka…

Bonnard in his studio at Le Cannet, undated. Photograph: Gyula Halász (Brassaï).
Installation view of work by Chantal Joffe, Andrew Cranston and Pierre Bonnard, Wings of a Butterfly, 2025, Ingleby, Edinburgh. Photograph: John McKenzie.

