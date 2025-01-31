Edinburgh city council is to look again at priorities for snow and ice clearance in the city’s semi- rural communities which sit on the fringe of the Pentland Hills.

The convener of the Transport and Environment Committee, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson responded to complaints from constituents, the community council in Balerno, and his own mother after problems in the village during a recent cold spell.

He told this month’s meeting of the Transport and Environment Committee: “Balerno had a really tough time. Essentially days of deep snow and heavy frost.

“Whilst I know officers worked tirelessly and often through the night to try and clear the roads and pavement of Balerno they were up against it.”

He added: “My own mum sent me a text message complaining about the state of the roads and pavements in Balerno and demanding that as transport convener I do something about it.”

He added to laughter: “So my mum has made me table this motion to committee, and all convenors should listen to their mums.”

Cllr Jenkinson said: “Given the experience of the residents, I’m keen that we look again to see if there’s anything that can be done to improve things.

“We also need to consider there are areas of the city where heavy snow and a deep frost has a greater impact. Balerno is the highest village in the city boundary; it does take a hit.”

Morningside Conservative Marie-Clair Munro raised an amendment on behalf of a fellow Conservative from Fairmilehead suggesting that Colinton and Fairmilehead also be included in the review because they too sit at a higher elevation than the rest of the capital.

Councillor Jenkinson was happy to accept. The committee agreed.

By Stuart Sommerville, Local Democracy Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...