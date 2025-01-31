Cramond Angling Club host their official opening day and BBQ on Saturday (February 1) at the Cramond Waterfall and everybody is welcome.

The event starts at 9.30am and club officials will be on hand to speak to members and potential members and to toast the river.

Permits are now available for the 2025 season on the Fishing Around the Forth website and prices have been held at adult £40, senior £30, student £15 and junior £5.

PICTURE: Adam Cross making the ceremonial first cast for the Cramond Angling Club on the at Almond 12 months ago. Picture Nigel Duncan

